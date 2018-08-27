Cricket

KPL 2018: Mysuru Warriors take on Shivamogga Lions

Mysuru Warriors will face formidable Shivamogga Lions
Mysuru, August 27: After a day of rest for all the teams, the KPL 2018 is all set to resume with the match between Mysuru Warriors and Shivamogga Lions at the SDNR Wadiyar Stadium here on Tuesday (August 28).

Mysuru, who won their opening fixture in Hubballi last week, lost a close game to Hubli Tigers here on Sunday (August 26), going down by a mere three runs in a high-scoring game.

There were enough positives for them to take from that game and the short break would have been used to address concerns if any. Coach R Muralidhar and mentor Venkatesh Prasad, the former India fast bowler, would certainly have dwelt on their pacemen cutting down on the number of wides.

For Shivammogga Lions, on the other hand, having lost both their matches thus far, it's a near must-win situation. The seven-team league doesn't allow for much catching up, a fact that their skipper Aniruddha Joshi and head coach KM Aiyappa will be well aware of.

Their worry will be that they have lost both while defending a target and while chasing but it's just a question of continuing to believe in themselves.

Tuesday's match (Aug 28, 2018) - Mysuru Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions, 6.40 pm, SNDR Wadiyar Stadium, Mysuru

Live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Hotstar

    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 17:18 [IST]
