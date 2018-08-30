KPL 2018: Negi, Avinash shine as Belagavi Panthers beat Shivamogga Lions to record second win

Of course Shivamogga did themselves no favours when after crawling their way back into the match by dismissing Negi (54, 49b, 6x4) and Binny (32, 17b, 3x4, 2x6) within two runs off each other, they put down Avinash D, the other batting hero for Panthers, not once but twice in the final overs.

They paid for it with their fourth successive loss and are as good as out of the Karbonn Smartphones Karnataka Premier League Powered by Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

All-rounder Avinash, who came in with 45 needed off 32 balls, smashed his way to an unbeaten 35 (17b, 4x4, 2x6) which included two sixes over extra cover off the slow medium pace of Bharath Dhuri, the man who had dismissed Binny.

The chase was however set up by Negi, later named Man of the Match and Binny, who with their 32-ball, 56-run, third wicket stand, ensured that the required run rate was always under control.

Earlier, at 100 for 5 at the end of the 15th over, Shivamogga Lions were looking at another poor total. That's when Abhimanyu Mithun (23, 11b, 2x4, 2x6), skipper for this game, joined Anirudha Joshi (54, 32b, 5x4, 3x6), the captain until this game. The two veterans, both known for their powerful hitting, played their part with a 55-run, sixth wicket association (24 balls) stand to ensure that the Lions had something to roar about.

It needn't have come to this for the Panthers who won the toss and elected to bowl. Left-arm spinner Shubang Hegde sent down a maiden when introduced in the 8th over.

Off his next two overs the promising young man, getting a fair bit of turn on the SDNR Wadiyar Stadium track here on Wednesday night, conceded just one and three while picking up two wickets, including that of the dangerous Jonathan R for a 9-ball 3. But in his next over, Hedge put down a regulation return chance offered by Joshi on 8 then in a team score of 73 for 4.

Hegde still finished with highly creditable figures of 4-1-12-2 and no doubt his spell proved vital to the final result.

Brief scores: Shivamogga Lions: 163/8 in 20 overs (Nihal Unni 34, Anirudha Joshi 54, A Mithun 23; Stuart Binny 2-30, Shubang Hegde 2-12) lost to Belagavi Panthers: 166/5 in 19.3 overs (Dikshanshu Negi 54, Stuart Binny 32, D Avinash 35 not out; Abhimanyu Mithun 2-24) by 5 wickets.

Thursday, Aug 30 is a Rest Day

Live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Hotstar