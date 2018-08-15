KPL 2018: Robin Uthappa spurs Bengaluru Blasters to win over Belagavi Panthers

Uthappa's knock, which contained eight fours and six sixes, took Bengaluru Blasters to a commanding 228 for five at the end of their 20 overs. The total was sufficient for Blasters to begin their KPL 2018 campaign with a resounding 67-run win over defending champions Belagavi Panthers, who opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

Belagavi skipper Stuart Binny had based his decision on the weather with the rains coming down heavily for a good part of the evening. However, the start to the inaugural game was delayed by a mere 15 minutes, thanks to the state-of-the-art sub-air system at the venue which ensured that no water remained on the surface. It also meant that the near 11,000 crowd that had gathered got their money's worth.

With Uthappa around entertainment was never in doubt but the foundation was laid by opener M Vishwanath with his 26-ball 46 (6x4, 2x6). He and Uthappa, who came in at number 3, raised 75 for the second wicket in just 42 deliveries. No bowler was spared by the duo, Uthappa being particularly severe on the spinners Shubang Hegde and Dikshanshu Negi.

Once Vishwanath fell, trapped leg before to the first ball bowled by Negi, Pawan Deshpande stepped up to support Uthappa. The third wicket duo put on 65 from 31 balls to ensure that the Blasters would comfortably go past the 160-170 total that Uthappa wanted at the toss.

The Belagavi bowler to suffer most was medium pacer D Avinash, the toast of last season. Avinash was taken for 41 in his 3 overs.

Earlier, the evening got off to a colourful start with a glittering opening ceremony. Kannada rapper Chandan Shetty rocked the stage despite all the rain that was about and was later joined by KPL brand ambassador Ragini Dwivedi and Kannada film star Nikhil Kumaraswamy. All seven captains and Sanjay Desai, the President of the KSCA, signed a fairplay pledge as part of the ceremony.

Brief scores: Bengaluru Blasters: 228/5 in 20 overs (M Vishwanath 46, Robin Uthappa 81, Pawan Deshpande 46; Stuart Biiny 3-37) vs Belagavi Panthers: 161/8 in 20 overs (HS Sharath 49)

Thursday's match: (Aug 16, 2018) - Hubbali Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls - 6.30 pm, M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD and Hotstar