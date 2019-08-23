KPL 2019: Bengaluru Blasters edge out Ballari Tuskers to notch first win

Asked to bat, Blasters reached 93 for 8 in 16 overs and their tally was revised to 99 after rain curtailed the innings at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Thursday (August 22). Tuskers made it to 55 for 5 when the second spell of rain stopped play. The VJD par score was 56.

Earlier, the Blasters stuttered to 58 for 4 in 11 overs when rain forced a stoppage of play at 3:50 pm. The heavy but brief shower meant the groundsmen had the ground ready in about half-an-hour and the players returned to the field at 5 pm.

The game was reduced to a 16-overs-a-side affair, leaving the Blasters with five overs to land some blows. They tried, but with Abrar Kazi (3/15) and the rest of Tuskers' bowling unit staying sharp, they didn't go too far.

The trend of teams losing an opener inside the first two overs was once again in evidence as Tuskers lost CA Karthik to Manoj S Bhandage (2/17) for nought off the first ball of the second over.

Devdutt Padikkal fell soon but Abhishek Reddy (30) kept the scoring rate up, and with CM Gautam, threatened to take the game away from Blasters. Anand Doddamani struck big when he got rid of Reddy, but there was more drama to come as Gautam and Zeeshan Ali Sayeed fell within six runs of each other. To Gautam's ire almost all of the dismissals, including his own, were a result of poor shot selection.

Blasters had Tuskers on the mat 55 for 5, but another quick spell of rain halted proceedings at 6:19 pm. Though the rain had abated, the game had run out of time, leaving the Tuskers without a chance of a fourth successive win in as many games.

Brief scores: Bengaluru Blasters 93 for 8 in 16 overs (Rohan Kadam 22; Abrar Kazi 3-15) beat (revised VJD total 99 in 16 overs) Bellary Tuskers 55 for 5 (Abhishek Reddy 30; Manoj S Bhandage 2-17, Bharath Dhuri 2-9) by 1 run. VJD par score: 56.

Source: Press Release