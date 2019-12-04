Cricket
KPL fixing: Crime Branch arrests Sudhindra Shinde

By
KPL fixing: Crime Branch arrests Sudhindra Shinde (Pix for representative purpose only)
KPL fixing: Crime Branch arrests Sudhindra Shinde (Pix for representative purpose only)

Bengaluru, December 4: Sudhindra Shinde, former Karnataka Ranji player and former coach of Belagavi Panthers, was on Wednesday (December 4) arrested by the Central Crime Branch in connection with the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) match-fixing scandal.

Shinde is also the Karnataka Under-19 team coach and a managing committee member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) from the Raichur Zone.

The Crime Branch had conducted raid at Shinde's residence on Monday (December 2) after obtaining warrant from a city court. The 39-year-old is the latest to be arrested in connection with the scandal.

The Deccan Herald quoted the police officials as saying that Shinde in association with team owner Ali Asfak Thara had fixed a few matches in the KPL.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said Shinde will be produced before the magistrate later on Wednesday (December 4), seeking his custody to interrogate the former opener for more details and involvement of others. Shinde was also associated with Bijapur Bulls earlier.

Apart from Shinde and Thara, the Crime Branch had so far arrested Bhavesh Bafna (Panthers' drummer), Benglauru Blasters players Nishant Singh Shekhawat, M Viswanth, bowling coach Vinu Prasad, Bellary Tuskers captain CM Gautam, also a former Karnataka Ranji player who appeared in 94 matches for the state, spinner Abrar Kazi and a bookie Sayyam Gulati.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 11:21 [IST]
