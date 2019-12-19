KPL fixing: Crime Branch raids the residence of KSCA Secretary Santosh Menon

The police authorities said they took warrant from a city court necessary to raid the house of Santosh.

This development is the latest in a slew of raids and arrest the CCB made in connection with the KPL fixing scandal.

Earlier, Sudhindra Shinde, former Karnataka Ranji player and former coach of Belagavi Panthers, was arrested by the CCB. Shinde was also the Karnataka Under-19 team coach and a managing committee member of the KSCA from the Raichur Zone.

The Crime Branch had conducted raid at Shinde's residence after obtaining warrant from a city court. The 39-year-old is the latest to be arrested in connection with the scandal. The police officials said Shinde in association with team owner Ali Asfak Thara had fixed a few matches in the KPL.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said Shinde will be questioned for more details and involvement of others. Shinde was also associated with Bijapur Bulls earlier.

Apart from Shinde and Thara, the Crime Branch had so far arrested Bhavesh Bafna (Panthers' drummer), Benglauru Blasters players Nishant Singh Shekhawat, M Viswanth, bowling coach Vinu Prasad, Bellary Tuskers captain CM Gautam, also a former Karnataka Ranji player who appeared in 94 matches for the state, spinner Abrar Kazi and a bookie Sayyam Gulati.