KPL matches shifted to Bengaluru and Mysuru from Hubballi

Bengaluru, August 8: Forced by wet weather prediction, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has decided ot change venues of the Karnatka Premier League (KPL) and now all the matches to be played at Hubballi will be held in Mysuru and Bengaluru.

"KSCA at its emergent KPL Governing Council meeting has decided to move out the Hubballi matches to Bengaluru and Mysuru," said KSCA spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya in a statement.

"The decision was taken based on the weather forecast forecast reports which indicated inclement weather till the end of this month. Only the Hubballi matches will be played at Bengaluru and Mysuru (while) the rest of the KPL schedule will remain the same," he said.

Mruthyunjaya also said the final match of the Duleep Trophy, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from August 17 to September 8, will be played at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. There were doubts over the conduct of the tournament because it clashed with the early stages of the KPL.

"KSCA will be pleased to host the Duleep trophy matches at the Alur grounds. The final, which is to be televised, is slated for September 4 by when KPL will be over. So the final will be played at Chinnaswamy,"he added.

Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
