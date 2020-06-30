Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Krunal Pandya resumes outdoor training after 3 months

By Pti
krunal pandya, covid 19, coronavirus, hardik pandya, training, vadodara, cheteshwar pujara, bcci, cricket, indian cricket

Vadodara, June 30: Confined within the four walls of his home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India all-rounder Krunal Pandya on Tuesday resumed outdoor training after more than three months.

The Baroda cricketer, elder brother of Hardik Pandya, had represented India in 18 T20 Internationals till date.

"Began my day with a run out on the field.. feels good to be back out there again," tweeted the elder among the Pandya brothers and also posted a picture of his workout.

Good to be back on park: Rohit Sharma has his first outdoor training following Covid-19 lockdown relaxation

Like all cricketers, Krunal had been confined to his house in Vadodara since March 25, when the centre enforced a nationwide lockdown to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Shardul Thakur had become the first BCCI accredited player to resume training last month

Recently, India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara too had begun batting in the nets in his native Rajkot.

More KRUNAL PANDYA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 566,840 | World - 10,402,906
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 18:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 30, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue