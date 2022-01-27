Cricket
Krunal Pandya's Twitter account hacked; nasty messages sent, hacker asks for bitcoins

By Karun
Krunal Pandya
Krunal Pandya

New Delhi, January 27: India all-rounder Krunal Pandya might have become a victim of cyberbullying as on Thursday (January 27) his Twitter account seemingly got hacked, where the hacker said he is willing to sell the cricketer's account in exchange for some bitcoins.

The hacker reportedly wrote some nasty comments for a few users on the social media platform and sent out around 10 tweets from his account.

Later on, all the tweets were deleted. Earlier in 2019, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson's Twitter and Instagram accounts got hacked.

In October 2021, former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel had urged his followers to ignore activities from his Instagram account after it got hacked.

Krunal played for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2021 but he has not been retained for 2022 edition.

He was associated with the franchise since 2016, and got retained in 2018.

Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 15:02 [IST]
