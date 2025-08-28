Cricket KSCA Maharaja Trophy 2025: Mangaluru Dragons crowned Champions in rain-affected Final By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 23:06 [IST]

Mangaluru Dragons have been crowned champions of the Shriram Capital Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025, as they won by eight wickets via the VJD method against the Hubli Tigers, in the final, at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium. The Mangaluru Dragons, who were 85/2 in 10.4 overs when rain had the final say, had eight wickets in hand and were 15 runs ahead of the par score during their chase of 155.

Having opted to bat first, the Hubli Tigers were off to a brisk start Mohammed Taha taking on the attack while Devdutt Paddikkal held up his end. The openers put on 38 before Padikkal was dismissed for 10 off 7 balls, with the score at 38/1, mid-way through the third over. Taha was joined by Krishnan Shrijith, and the duo kept up the momentum. However, in the sixth over, Taha was scalped by Macneil Noronha for 27 off 15 deliveries. Macneil Noronha's superb over ended the powerplay, with the Hubli Tigers were at 52/2.

From then on in, Shrijith ensured he kept the scoreboard moving at his end, whilst the middle-order were given the license to attack. Karthikeya KP (8), Ritesh Bhatkal (13), and Abhinav Manohar (17) got starts, but could not hang in there. With the final phase of the innings set to commence, Shrijith decided to go through the gears, as the Hubli Tigers looked to finish strongly.

After Shivakumar Rakshith's (2) dismissal in the 17th over, Shrijith completed his half-century, before being accounted for by Sachin Shinde, who finished with a three-wicket haul (3/28). Manvanth Kumar L (15 not out) added few lusty blows at the end, helping the Hubli Tigers post a healthy total of 154/8 in their 20 overs. For the Mangaluru Dragons, Macneil Noronha (2/25) and Shreevathsa Acharya (2/30) bagged a couple of wickets each whilst Santokh Singh finished with (1/36).

In response, the Mangaluru Dragons seemed to be in a hurry at the top of the order. Openers Lochan Gowda and Sharath BR were striking it well, and finding the gaps at will in the powerplay. Whilst Sharath was the more aggressive amongst the two, it was Lochan Gowda, who was the first to fall for 18 off 17 balls, cleaned up by Ritesh Bhatkal, as the powerplay ended at 55/1.

Sharath at the other end though wasn't letting up, and smashed a couple of sixes in the next over, and was racing on towards a fifty. However, he fell just short, getting 49 from 35 balls, as he became Ritesh Bhatkal's second wicket in the 10th over. And mid-way through the chase, the Mangaluru Dragons were 81/2.

A few deliveries later, rain made an appearance with the Mangaluru Dragons 85/2 in 10.4 overs. The rain refused to relent, and eventually, the Mangaluru Dragons by the VJD method, as they were 15 runs ahead of the par score when rain stopped play.

(Agency Excerpt)