Kuldeep Yadav surpasses Harbhajan Singh to become fastest Indian spinner to pick 100 ODI wickets

By
Kuldeep Yadav becomes fastest Indian spinner to pick 100 ODI wickets, chinaman says hes happy to be getting his rhythm back
Image Courtesy: BCCI

Rajkot, Jan 17: Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav became the fastest Indian spinner to claim 100 wickets in ODIs during the second match against Australia at Saurashtra Association Cricket Stadium on Friday (January 17).

The left-arm wrist-spinner from Uttar Pradesh reached to the milestone in his 58th match when he got rid of Alex Carey for 18 in the 38th over of the Australian run chase.

Among the spinners, the earlier fastest to 100 wickets was Harbhajan Singh in 76 matches.

"Two wickets in one Kuldeep Yadav over of Alex Carey and Steve Smith and we are right back into the game.@imkuldeep18 has unlocked another milestone as he gets to his 100 ODI wickets," the BCCI said in a tweet.

Kuldeep is now also the third-fastest Indian bowler to take 100 ODI wickets behind current teammates Mohammed Shami (56 matches) and Jasprit Bumrah (57 matches).

The 25-year-old Kuldeep last year became the first Indian cricketer to claim two hat-tricks in international cricket when he pulled off the feat during the 2nd ODI against the West Indies.

Reflecting upon his performance in the game and recent form the Kanpur spinner said, "It's been tough four-five months after World Cup, but now I'm getting back in rhythm and bowling really well. Bowled six overs initially, they were batting well both Marnus (Labuschagne) and Smith.

"When I came back for the last spell, I was looking for wickets. Found that wicket was slow. Later on, the ball gets softer too. So it's difficult to hit if I bowl slower. Think I'm bowling at the perfect pace and in good areas."

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 0:39 [IST]
