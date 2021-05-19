Cricket
Kuldeep Yadav vaccination controversy: Kanpur authorities launch probe

By
Kuldeep Yadav (Pic; Twitter)

Kanpur, May 19: The Kanpur district administration on Wednesday (May 19) ordered a probe into the allegation that cricketer Kuldeep Yadav was administered Covid 19 vaccine at a place other than the hospital where he had booked a slot.

According to reports, Yadav was given a vaccine shot in the lawn of the Kanpur Nagar Nigam guest house, instead of Jageshwar Hospital in Govind Nagar for which he had taken an appointment, a senior official on condition of anonymity said.

Kanpur District Magistrate Alok Tiwari said ADM Atul Kumar has been asked to enquire the matter properly and submit the report at the earliest.

Kuldeep Yadav who got his first shot of COVID 19 vaccine on Saturday had shared a photo on social media and urged people to get themselves vaccinated.

Kuldeep was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the now suspended IPL 2021. However, the chinaman bowler's career has taken a hit as he was not named in the India Test squad for the WTC Final or for the five-match Test series against England.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 13:14 [IST]
