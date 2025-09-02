Cricket Kumar Sangakkara Likely To Take Over As Rajasthan Royals Coach, Sanju Samson Samson To Stay On As Skipper In IPL 2026 By Indranil Basu & Avinash Sharma Updated: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 0:43 [IST]

New Delhi, Sep 2: Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara is set to return as Rajasthan Royals' head coach, with an official announcement expected soon. The 47-year-old will replace Rahul Dravid, who has decided to step away from IPL responsibilities after a steady stint with the franchise.

Sources informed myKhel, "Sangakkara was also in advanced discussions with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) over a potential role. However, once Dravid and the Royals mutually agreed to part ways, the franchise quickly approached the Sri Lankan great, who has been been their Director of Cricket after Dravid returned as the team's coach last year. Talks have since moved swiftly, and both parties are close to finalising terms."

Sangakkara-Samson Partnership To Resume at Rajasthan Royals

Sangakkara, considered one of cricket's sharpest minds, brings with him a wealth of leadership and coaching experience. He was the coach of the Jaipur-based franchise between 2021 and 2024. He has previously also been associated with leagues such as the CPL and The Hundred, besides holding a high-profile role with the MCC. His appointment is expected to add tactical acumen and long-term stability to the Royals' setup.

Dravid, who joined the Royals in a mentoring capacity after his playing days, was central in shaping the team's culture and nurturing young Indian talent. His quiet but impactful tenure kept the franchise aligned with its founding philosophy of backing emerging players. With Dravid preferring to scale down his coaching duties, the separation is said to have been amicable and anticipated.

Meanwhile, the sources have further confirmed that Sanju Samson will continue as Royals' captain for the upcoming IPL season. Samson, at the helm since 2021, retains the strong backing of Sangakkara.

"The combination of Samson's leadership and Sangakkara's strategic expertise is expected to give the Royals a sharper competitive edge in their push for consistency and silverware," the source added further.

Riyan Parag Not Looked At As RR Captain?

The move will also put to rest to the rumours of elevation of young RR star Riyan Parag's elevation as Royals' captain for the next edition. Speculations were rife that the RR team management is pushing star Assam all-rounder - who led the franchise in the absence of regular skipper Samson in IPL 2025 - as the permanent captain ahead of the next season despite the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal - a regular feature in the national side - and Nitish Rana - who has proven his credentials as an acting skipper for KKR in the past and also led Ranji teams.

Rana also led West Delhi Lions in the just concluded to Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 final. However, the past partnership between Samson and Sangakkara - which established the team as force in the last few seasons - is set to take the Jaipur-based franchise forward.