Sangakkara, Jayawardene lead tributes to Kusal's stunning Sri Lanka knock

By Opta
Kusal Perera has earned the praises of masters
Durban, February 16: Kusal Perera produced one of the greatest fourth-innings knocks of all time to underpin a remarkable Sri Lanka chase in the first Test against South Africa and the cricket world has been abuzz.

On a hugely dramatic fourth day in Durban, Perera struck 153 not out and dominated an astounding 10th-wicket partnership of 78 with Vishwa Fernando (six not out) as Sri Lanka recovered from 226-9 to successfully hunt down 304.

Perera and Vishwa's stand was comfortably the highest match-winning 10th-wicket alliance in Test history, surpassing the previous best of 57 by Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mushtaq Ahmed for Pakistan against Australia in 1994.

It led to a one-wicket victory for the tourists and the legendary Kumar Sangakkara said Perera's performance "could be the greatest innings ever in an overseas run chase by a Sri Lankan batsman".

Mahela Jayawardene, Upul Tharanga and Ravichandran Ashwin were among others to pay tribute to Sri Lanka's hero and you can see the best reaction in our Twitter moment below.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 20:10 [IST]
