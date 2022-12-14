Kusal Mendis says LPL is the need of the hour for Sri Lanka people

Kandy Falcons currently top the table with 8 points courtesy of a better net run rate than Jaffna Kings, who are on the same points after playing 5 games each.

Galle Gladiators are sitting 3rd with 4 points, and their captain Kusal Mendis recently spoke about the impact of LPL on the youths of the country.



Kusal Mendis said that the third edition of the tournament will help young players showcase their talent on the global stage and take Sri Lanka cricket to even greater heights in the coming time.



He said, "The Lanka Premier League will provide an opportunity for young Sri Lankan players to showcase their skills and talent on a global stage. They are learning so much from the international players who have tons of experience. This will help them in becoming better player in the future.

And not just young players, the league is also beneficial for national players as well as they are getting good game time which is crucial. I am sure that we will see many exciting young players playing for Sri Lanka national team in the coming time," he added.

Kusal also spoke about how the league is important for the country. Sri Lanka are going through a tough economic period and he says cricket can give the people some respite in these difficult moments. The Island country has always been one of the top cricketing nations and the appetite for the game is still high amid the economic crisis, as the stadiums have seen a significant amount of spectators in the games so far.

"As important it is for the players, the tournament is also bringing a positive vibe, a feeling of joy which the people of the country need right now," Mendis concluded.