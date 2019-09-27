Cricket
Lance Klusener appointed as Afghanistan cricket team head coach

By
Kabul, September 27: Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener on Friday (September 27) has been appointed as the head coach of Afghanistan cricket team. Kluesener has replaced Phil Simmons, who resigned from the post of head coach post the ICC World Cup 2019 in England.

The 48-year-old Klusener was one among 50 applicants for the post of the head coach, revealed the Afghanistan Cricket Board. Klusener, who worked as consultants with Delhi Ranji Trophy team and IPL team Mumbai Indians, will have a tough task on hand. Klusener was also worked as South Africa's bowling coach in the recent T20I series against India which was ended in a 1-1 draw.

There was a big controversy surrounding Afghanistan recently as Gulbadin Naib made their captain for the ICC WC 2019 in the place of Asghar Afghan and many cricketers themselves opposed the move. Afghanistan never won a game in the quadrennial big bash and since then Naib has been replaced by Rashid Khan as captain in all formats of the game.

In his first match as the Test captain, Rashid had led his side to a massive victory over Bangladesh, taking 11 wickets in the process and it was their first win in the five-day format.

The ACB chief executive Lutfullah Stanikzai was quoted as saying by The Cricketer: "Lance Klusener is a renowned name in the cricketing world. It will be great to see our players benefit from his vast experience both as a player and a coach."

Klusener said of his new assignment: "I am extremely excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to work with some of the best talent in world cricket.

"Everyone knows the fearless brand of cricket Afghanistan play. I am very confident that with some hard work we can become one of the best sides in the world. I am really looking forward to working with the Afghanistan team and helping them take their cricket to the next level."

Klusener will begin his role prior to the country's series against the West Indies in November.

Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 17:55 [IST]
