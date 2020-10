Lanka Premier League 2020: Full schedule, Squads of all teams, India timing, live telecast and live streaming

The two semi-finals and the final will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The final of the tournament will be played on December 13 with December 14 being kept as a reserve day.

Sri Lanka Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa had said the LPL will position Sri Lanka on the global sports map and will attract the attention of local and international sports spectators.

1. The full schedule (All times IST)

November 21: Colombo v Galle (7.30pm)

November 22: Kandy v Jaffna (3pm); Colombo v Dambulla (7.30pm)

November 23: Colombo v Galle (3pm); Dambulla v Jaffna (7.30pm)

November 25: Galle v Dambula (3pm); Colombo v Kandy (7.30pm)

November 26: Kandy v Jaffna (3pm); Dambulla v Colombo (7.30pm)

November 28: Jaffna v Colombo (3pm); Kandy v Galle (7.30pm)

December 2: Kandy v Dambulla (3pm); Jaffna v Galle (7.30pm)

December 3: Dambulla v Galle (3pm); Kandy v Colombo (7.30pm)

December 5: Jaffna v Colombo (3pm); Galle v Kandy (7.30pm)

December 6: Dambulla v Jaffna (7.30pm)

December 9: Dambulla v Kandy (3pm); Galle v Jaffna (7.30pm)

December 10: Semifinal 1 (7.30pm)

December 11: Semifinal 2 (7.30pm)

December 13: Final (7.30pm); Reserve day: December 14

2. Full squad of all times

Colombo Kings: Andre Russell, Faf du Plessis, Angelo Mathews, Manpreet Singh Gony, Manvinder Bisla, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Amila Aponso, Ravinderpal Singh, Ashan Priyanjan, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Thikshila de Silva, Tharindu Kaushal, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayake, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Rathnayaka, Navod Paranawithana.

Dambulla Hawks: Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Carlos Brathwaite, Samit Patel, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Madushanka, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Ashen Bandara, Dilshan Madushanka, Sachindu Colombage.

Galle Gladiators: Lasith Malinga, Shahid Afridi, Colin Ingram, Mohammad Amir, Hazratullah Zazai, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Akila Dananjaya, Milinda Siriwardana, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Azam Khan, Lakshan Sandakan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Mohomed Shiraz, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Sahan Arachchi.

Jaffna Stallions: Thisara Perera, Dawid Malan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Binura Fernando, Asif Ali, Minod Bhanuka, Chaturanga de Silva, Mahesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Nuvinidu Fernando, Kanagaratnam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Yiyakanth Yiyaskanth.

Kandy Tuskers: Chris Gayle, Kusal Perera, Liam Plunkett, Wahab Riaz, Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asela Gunaratne, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Priyamal Perera, Kavishka Anjula, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nishan Fernando, Chamika Edirisinghe, Ishan Jayaratne.

3. India timing, telecast

All the matches will be Live on Star Sports Networks and will be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar VIP. Matches will begin at 7.30 PM IST and on the double header days, the first match will start at 3.30 PM IST.