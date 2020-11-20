Lanka Premier League 2020: Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir tests COVID-19 positive after Ravinderpal Singh

As per an ESPNcricinfo report on Friday (November 20) Tanvir, who is part of Kandy Tuskers franchise, and Singh, who is with Colombo Kings, have tested positive for the virus after arriving in Sri Lanka for the T20 event.

LPL 2020: After Chris Gayle, England pacer Liam Plunkett pulls out of Lanka Premier League

Tanvir has come into the tournament as a replacement after fellow Pakistani Wahab Riaz and England's Liam Plunkett withdrew. Both Tanvir and Singh are expected to be out for at least two weeks. Tuskers coach Hashan Tillakaratne said they need someone to replace Tanvir.

"We have to talk to the franchise owners and find somebody to replace Tanvir," the former Sri Lankan batsman told the website.

Kandy Tuskers received a major blow yesterday as England pacer Liam Plunkett and Chris Gayle pulled out of the tournament.

"We are also sad to announce that Liam Plunkett will also not be playing in this year's @LPLT20," Kandy Tuskers tweeted.

"We are sad to announce that Chris Gayle will not be playing for us in this year's @LPLT20," Kandy Tuskers had written.

Both the players were set to join the former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, local icon Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep among others in the team.

In the LPL, five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will compete in 23 matches. Colombo will take on Kandy in the opening match of LPL at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on November 26. Every day there will be doubleheaders till the semi-finals on December 13 and 14, 2020. The final will be played on December 16.