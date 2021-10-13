Lanka Premier League 2021: Full Schedule, Live Telecast, Live Streaming, IST Time Details

The first round of the tournament, which will consist of 20 games will be played at the RPICS, Colombo before it moves into MRICS, Hambantota to proceed with the final round games.

The finals of the League will be played on the December 23, 2021 at the MRICS, Hambantota, whilst this year's tournament has December 24, as a 'Reserve Day' dedicated for the finals.

The Lanka Premier League 2021 which is Sri Lanka's topmost domestic tournament, with an international flavour, will consist of 24 games and will see the participation of topmost domestic and international cricketers.

The Final Round Games will see the top two teams in the points table playing the qualifier 1, whilst the 3rd and 4th placed teams on the table playing in the 'eliminator.'

The winner of 'qualifier 1' will directly go into the finals, whilst the loser of the 'qualifier 1' will play against the winner of the 'eliminator' in the 'qualifier 2', and the winner of that game will go into the finals.

LPL 2021 Schedule (All time in IST}

December 5, Galle vs Jaffna, 7.30 pm

December 6, Dambulla vs Kandy, 3.30 pm,

Colombo vs Galle, 7.30 pm

December 7, Jaffna vs Dambulla, 3.30 pm

Kandy vs Galle, 7.30 pm

December 8, Colombo vs Dambulla, 3.30 pm,

Kandy vs Jaffna, 7.30 pm

December 9, REST DAY

December 10, Dambulla vs Galle, 3.30 pm

Jaffna vs Colombo, 7.30 pm

December 11, Galle vs Kandy, 3.30 pm

Jaffna vs Colombo, 7.30 pm

December 12, Jaffna vs Kandy, 3.30 pm

Galle vs Colombo, 7.30 pm

December 13, Galle vs Dambulla, 7.30 pm

December 14, Kandy vs Colombo, 3.30 pm

Dambulla vs Jaffna, 7.30 pm

December 15, REST DAY

December 16, Colombo vs Jaffna, 3.30 pm

Kandy vs Dambulla, 7.30 pm

December 17, Jaffna vs Galle, 3.30 pm

Colombo vs Kandy, 7.30 pm

December 18 & 19, REST AND TRAVEL DAY

December 2, Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4}, 3.30 pm

Qualifier 1, (Team 2 vs Team 4}, 7.30 pm

December 21, Qualifier 2 (Looser of Qualifier 1 vs winner of Eliminator}, 7.30 pm

December 22, REST DAY

December 23, Final, 7.30 pm

December 24, FINAL RESERVE DAY.