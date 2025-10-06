Lanka Premier League 2025: LPL Season 6 Schedule, Teams, India Players - All You Need To Know

'Why is Rohit Sharma in the Team?' Former BCCI selector questions India star's inclusion for Australia ODIs

The sixth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2025 will take place from December 1 to 23, marking the tournament's longest and most competitive season yet.

Featuring 24 days of non-stop T20 cricket, the league aims to provide maximum exposure to players ahead of a landmark global cricketing year, leading into the 2026 Cricket World Cup.

LPL 2025 Schedule, Venues

Schedule: December 1, 2025 to December 23, 2025

Venues: Three Stadiums across Sri Lanka

R. Premadasa Intl. Cricket Stadium - Colombo

Pallekele Intl. Cricket Stadium - Kandy

Rangiri Intl. Cricket Stadium - Dambulla

In a major first for the league, Indian cricketers are expected to participate, adding a fresh layer of intrigue and excitement for fans both in Sri Lanka and across Asia. Player names are expected to be announced soon.

Tournament Director Samantha Dodanwela highlighted that the extended LPL 2025 schedule has been designed to maximize high-quality match practice leading into the cricketing calendar's biggest year.

"The timing of this edition ensures players gain valuable exposure ahead of a global cricketing event. Over the seasons, the LPL has been a platform for discovering new talent alongside international stars. We expect to see more young names rise this year," Dodanwela said.

LPL 2025 Format and Playoff Structure

The five franchise teams will play each other twice in a double round-robin stage. The top four teams will then progress to the playoffs:

Qualifier 1: Between the top two teams for a direct spot in the final.

Eliminator: Between the third- and fourth-placed sides.

Qualifier 2: The Eliminator winner will battle the Qualifier 1 loser for the final spot in the championship clash.

Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group, the league's official rights holder, said the spectacular global response in 2024, where over 780 million viewers tuned in across continents, set a new growth benchmark.

"The LPL is now among Asia's most exciting T20 leagues. Fan enthusiasm from Sri Lanka to India, Australia, and South Africa continues to grow. We're confident LPL 2025 will take the excitement to new heights," Sankhdhar said.