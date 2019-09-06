History maker Lasith Malinga takes four in four against New Zealand, becomes first bowler to pick up 100 T20I wickets

With his second such feat in international cricket, as the slinger had achieved four in four in an ODI game before, helped Sri Lanka register a resounding 37-run win in the third match of the series.

The veteran paceman produced a stunning second over on his way to recording figures of 5-6 - his best in the format for his country - that included accounting for three of the four Kiwi batsmen to make first-ball ducks.

Needing 126 to complete a 3-0 sweep, the Black Caps reached 15 before losing their first wicket, Colin Munro becoming Malinga's 100th T20 victim for Sri Lanka.

History maker #Malinga. Simply amazing ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 6, 2019

He immediately followed up the initial breakthrough by removing Hamish Rutherford and Colin de Grandhomme, in the process becoming the first bowler to claim two T20I hat-tricks at international level.

Captains with a five-wicket haul in T20Is

5/21 - Shakib Al Hasan in 2018

5/17 - CW Perchard for Jersey in 2019

Tonight - Lasith Malinga!#SLvNZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 6, 2019

The 36-year-old also became the first bowler in T20I to pick up 100 wickets in the shortest format of the game. In the previous game, Malinga surpassed former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi to become the leading wicket-taker in Twent20. Afridi has 98 T20I wickets.

4 in 4 in international cricket...

- Twice by Lasith Malinga - once each in ODIs and T20Is

- Once by Rashid Khan in T20Is#SLvNZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 6, 2019

Malinga also happens to be the leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League with 170 scalps in 122 games. The 36-year-old needed just two wickets to get past Afridi's tally of wickets 98 wickets in T20I cricket before the match. Malinga picked up wickets of Colin Munro and Colin de Grandhomme to achieve this milestone.

First bowler to reach 100 wickets in..

Tests: 1 Feb 1895 - Johnny Briggs for Eng v Aus at Sydney (victim: Affie Jarvis)

ODIs: 9 Jun 1983 - Dennis Lillee for Aus v Zim at Nottingham (Grant Paterson)

T20Is: 6 Aug 2019 - Lasith Malinga for #SLvNZ at Pallekele (Colin Munro)#SLvNZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 6, 2019