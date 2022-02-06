Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Indian cricketers mourn demise of legendary singer

The legendary singer, who was known as the 'Nightingale of India', breathed her last at 8:12 am. Her mortal remains will be taken to Mumbai's Shivaji Park before the last rites.

"She is no more. She died in the morning," Usha Mangeshkar, the singer's younger sister, told PTI.

Mourning the death of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that she leaves behind a void in the nation that cannot be filled, and the coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, "I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."

Modi said her songs brought out a variety of emotions and she closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. "Beyond films, she was always passionate about India's growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India," he said.

Two-day national mourning has been announced in honour of the legendary singer - who was the recipient of Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

"Two days of state mourning will be observed today and tomorrow during which the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar. State honours to be accorded to her," Central Government announced.

The veteran singer was put on ventilator after her health deteriorated and is undergoing "aggressive therapy", a doctor treating her said on Saturday.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Indian cricket fraternity joined the sporting world and millions of Indians to mourn the demise of the 'Queen of Melody'. Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble were amongst those who paid rich tributes to the 'Bharat Ratna'.

Virat Kohli tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones."

Indian Women's ODI captain Mithali Raj also condoled Lataji's demise and tweeted, "Extremely saddened by the demise of the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar ji. A big loss for India. Her magical voice shall remain immortal. Om Shanti."

Extremely saddened by the demise of the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar ji. A big loss for India. Her magical voice shall remain immortal.



Former India captain and legendary spinner Anil Kumble wrote on his Twitter handle, "Deepest condolences on the passing of #LataMangeshkar Her legendary voice will continue to inspire."

"The Nightingale of India, a voice which has resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti," tweeted former India opener Virender Sehwag.

Harbhajan Singh tweeted in Hindi to offer his tribute to Lata Mangeshkar.

Gautam Gambhir tweeted, "Legends live for eternity! No one will ever be like her!"

Former West Indies cricketer Darren Ganga - whose ancestors hailed from India - also paid rich tributes to the legendary singer and wrote on her Twitter handle, "RIP Lata Mangeshkar, I grew up in the Caribbean listening to your timeless music...your music shall live on!!!"

Aakash Chopra

Ajinkya Rahane

Shikhar Dhawan

