Let Rishabh Pant play high-risk shots, that brings the best out of him: Ravi Shastri to Delhi Capitals

Shastri has advised the Delhi Capitals team management to let the young India wicketkeeper-batsman play freely and the seniors around him should take some responsibility off him.

IPL 2022 Special Page

While speaking on the Gameplan episode on Star Sports, Shastri said, "What I would like to see with Delhi is Rishabh Pant coming and playing his natural game. Forgetting that he is the captain of the side, just let him go out and play his natural game. Let the others around him take the responsibility, because if he fires it will do his captaincy a world of good and at the same time you will see the results changing for Delhi Capitals pretty quickly."

Pant has amassed just 143 runs for the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing season at a strike rate of 146.94. He hasn't slammed a single fifty so far with 43 being his highest score in the tournament so far. The explosive left-handed batsman's finding his form and playing big knocks is very important for the Delhi side as he can change the course of a game with his exploits.

Shastri also spoke about Pant's return in this IPL on the Gameplan episode on Star Sports, and said, "I don't think there is any problem with his batting. I think it's just the change of mindset that is needed, where he goes out and gives himself a little bit of time early on and then goes for it. There are no half measures. The Rishabh Pant you know is Rishabh Pant where there are no half measures. He plays the high-risk shots, he takes his chances and you want him to play in that fashion because that's what brings out the best in him."