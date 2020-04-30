Lockdown days: Ravi Shastri and other Indian coaches interact with NCA coaches

Speaking to IANS, GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim said that the idea had come from NCA head Rahul Dravid's office where they are looking at more synergy and streamlining of knowledge and information.

"That is the whole idea of having Dravid on board. Since he is heading NCA, the brainstorming and initiation of such an idea comes from his office. It is good that all our national coaches are getting involved and this really augurs well for Indian cricket. Not just the coaches, but also the administrators need to be on one platform to overcome the huge challenge in front of us.

There has to be a smooth streamlining of the entire faculties from the national team to the U-19 level. There has to be better synergy and exchange of ideas so that all of us are moving towards the same direction," he explained.

While the Indian team is generally on the road round the year, this is a first when an unforeseen circumstance has seen the national team off the field and at home and to utilise the experience of the likes of Shastri definitely augurs well for the future of Indian cricket. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has already made it clear that his team is looking at revamping the NCA and making it the go-to-place for all budding cricketers.

In fact, with Dravid at the helm of affairs at the academy, it cannot be a better scenario than to get the national team coaching staff to now interact with the NCA coaching staff and teach them tricks of the trade and the process that is followed in the senior team.

While the team as a whole has become a force to reckon with under head coach Shastri, the Indian bowling unit has become one of the best in the world under Arun. Also, the standard of fielding has improved under Sridhar with the Indian boys now considered one of the better fielding units in world cricket.