Lockdown days: Suresh Raina reveals he's washing vegetables more than his hair in self-isolation

The Uttar Pradesh cricketer, like everyone else, is at his home due to the lockdown and doing the household chores. Raina said that he has been cleaning toilets and vegetables now at home and talking about his childhood days with his mother and grandmother.

"I am having 'haldi milk' to boost immunity and it seems like all the old things are coming back," he told Aaj Tak.

Raina would have been playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 had it been not postponed. CSK were to face Mumbai Indians in the opening game of the season at Wankhede Stadium on March 29, but the tournament was postponed till April 15. The league was later postponed indefinitely as the lockdown was extended till May 3.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin and Raina during a live Instagram session talked about the presence of veteran CSK captain MS Dhoni which has been one of the most successful franchises in the tournament.

"At CSK most of the pressure is taken away by the presence of Mahi bhai and because of the victories that we had... the oneness of the team," Ashwin said.

"The franchise also looks after each and every aspect of the player. They also look after their families... that is what I felt when we came back after two years and won the title. Our families were there, kids were playing. You know how things are... We play a lot of matches and travel a lot and the presence of kids help us remain calm," Raina chipped in.

Ashwin also claimed that experience is what wins a team matches in the shortest format.

"Initially people talked about how T20 is a young man's sport. But over the years I have felt it can be dealt only by experienced people. People who have the experience of playing for years are the ones who have been delivering for years," Ashwin said.