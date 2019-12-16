Cricket
Ferguson to miss rest of Black Caps' series in Australia

By Dejan Kalinic
Lockie Ferguson

Perth, December 16: Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the remainder of New Zealand's Test series against Australia due to a calf injury.

Ferguson suffered a calf strain on his Test debut in Perth, where Australia claimed a 296-run victory on Sunday (December 15) to take a 1-0 series lead.

The 28-year-old will miss the Boxing Day Test and the third encounter in Sydney starting on January 3 as he recovers from the injury.

New Zealand hopeful Boult will be back for second Test

"Lockie Ferguson is returning home from Australia after sustaining a grade two right calf muscle tendon strain while bowling in the first Test in Perth," the Black Caps wrote on Twitter on Monday (December 16).

"The injury is expected to need four to six weeks rehabilitation. A replacement player will be named in the next 24 hours."

Ferguson bowled just 11 overs in the series opener, finishing with figures of 0-47.

New Zealand are hopeful star paceman Trent Boult will return from injury for the second Test in Melbourne.

Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 10:20 [IST]
