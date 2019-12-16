Ferguson to miss rest of Black Caps' series in Australia

Ferguson suffered a calf strain on his Test debut in Perth, where Australia claimed a 296-run victory on Sunday (December 15) to take a 1-0 series lead.

The 28-year-old will miss the Boxing Day Test and the third encounter in Sydney starting on January 3 as he recovers from the injury.

New Zealand hopeful Boult will be back for second Test

"Lockie Ferguson is returning home from Australia after sustaining a grade two right calf muscle tendon strain while bowling in the first Test in Perth," the Black Caps wrote on Twitter on Monday (December 16).

The injury is expected to need four to six weeks rehabilitation.

Ferguson bowled just 11 overs in the series opener, finishing with figures of 0-47.

New Zealand are hopeful star paceman Trent Boult will return from injury for the second Test in Melbourne.