LPL 2021: Sri Lanka Cricket announces dates; LPL 2 from July 30, final on August 22

By
LPL 2021
LPL 2021

Colombo, June 8: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Tuesday (June 8) that the second edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2021) will be held during July and August 2021, as earlier announced.

Accordingly, the tournament will be held from July 30 to August 22 2021 in Sri Lanka itself, a release from SLC stated.

The inaugural edition of the LPL, Sri Lanka's topmost domestic T20 league, with an international flavour, was conducted last year at the MRICS, Hambantota, with the participation of 5 teams.

The inaugural edition received wide-scale attention, and millions of fans from across the world viewed the tournament via television and, digital platforms, with 135 million viewers watching the final.

The 2020 edition was held under a successful Bio-Bubble environment. The health protocols for the second edition of the LPL 2021 will be, planned based on the directions of the Ministry of Health, Sri Lanka.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 17:40 [IST]
