LSG vs RR IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

With the playoffs race heating up, Royals collected two crucial points to reach 16. Though Lucknow is on 16 points from 13 games, KL Rahul's men will now have to wait for their final league game to confirm their standing on the table.

After opting to bat first, Rajasthan Royals put up a strong total of 178/6 in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal set the Royals up for a defendable target with a solid 41 off 29. Skipper Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal played solid knocks to guide RR.

1

53672

In reply, Lucknow struggled to get going with the bat. Despite a fourth wicket stand of 65 off 46, between Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya, Lucknow failed to chase down the target. The Royals bowlers restricted LSG to 154/8 to pick up their eighth win of the season and keep their playoffs race alive.

For Royals Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy pocketed two wickets each, while Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin picked up one each.

Earlier, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for the Royals, while Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Sanju Samson played important knocks to guide Rajasthan to 178 for six.

IPL POINTS TABLE

After opting to bat first, Royals lost Jos Buttler early. But the big blow was only a minor bump, as the young Jaiswal shouldered the responsibility to pile the runs for the Royals.

Royals overcame the early wicket as as skipper Sanju Samson and Jaiswal stitched together a second wicket stand of 64 off 40. Jaiswal, who was dropped by Mohsin Khan off an Avesh Khan delivery on 13, capitalised on the lineline handed to him as he scored a quickfire 34 off 19 in the powerplay.

LSG paid a heavy price for the dropped catch as Jaiswal hammered Dushmantha Chameera for 21 runs in the powerplay to guide Rajasthan to 51 for one in the powerplay overs. Samson played second-fiddle to the young opener as the runs flowed of Jaiswal's bat. Jason Holder put the brakes on Royals innings as he removed skipper Samson (32 off 24).

New man at the crease, Devdutt Padikkal got off to a strong start as he raced to 14 off 5. Just when Padikkal and Jaiswal was threatening to take the game away, Ayush Badoni picked up the big wicket of Jaiswal as RR lost their third. Jaiswal skied it and Badoni took a follow on catch to remove the opener and reduce RR to 101/3 in 11.2 overs.

Padikkal's 18-ball 39 along with cameos from Ashwin (10) and Trent Boult (17) saw Rajasthan set LSG a target of 179. For Lucknow, Ravi Bishnoi was the most successful bowler as he picked up two wickets.

Based on the net runrate, LSG slipped to third on the points table, while Rajasthan climbed to second.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match:

Sanju Samson (Winning Captain): I've been taking some really good decisions. Very happy, the win was satisfying. The atmosphere is chilled and nice. Very tought to maintain a good environment when there are losses. Batting first, I think it really suits the way we play as a team. No matter whatever the result is we want to play positive cricket for the 20 overs. (On batting order) When you lose matches it goes down as a wrong decision. Decisions are judged by results. Ashwin did well in the previous game. (On fielding) That's the chat we had. We need to keep on building the energy and intensity. Today the intensity in the field was good. Special mention to Jimmy Neesham who came in after a very long break and brought a lot of energy. Bonus point of having quality spinners, you can bowl them anywhere. I do speak a lot of Tamil. Each and everyone went on to bat today and showed intent. We didn't complicate it to much. You can't think and analyse to much in this format. We did well today.

KL Rahul (Losing Captain): I think it was a gettable target. It was a good pitch. New ball was assisting the bowlers. We bowled pretty well to restrict them to that total. We were backing ourselves to get that target but couldn't execute our plans. Once again the batting unit hasn't performed, we haven't for a couple of games. The Pune pitch was a lot more harder. This is a really good pitch, bit of seam movement. When you lose two wickets in an over that obviously puts pressure on you. It's happened a couple of times that as a batting unit we've lose three four wickets in the powerplay. We need to find ways to get a good start when there is movement with the ball. (Final league game) I don't think we're going to do anything different. It's about going out and executing what you want to. If we can hold our nerves while batting, if we can play out a bowler whose bowling a good spell, you always have enough time to make up. We've got power. It's about playing smart.

Trent Boult (Player of the Match): Am happy to get swing, some days are better than others. I'm happy with the wickets. I have a simple game with the ball, I try to pitch it up and am happy to swing it. But not happy at no. 8 but we'll see how it goes there. Neesham's catch was good, the intensity in the field was high. It's nice to be on the right side of the result. I'm not surprised that today's four was my first but I'm discussing my batting at a press conference which I didn't think would happen. It's a tough place to bowl, foreign for me. It offers a lot of learnings and opportunities, and this is an exciting tournament to be a part of.

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): Definitely needed the win, if we're thinking of one two place. Disappointed with myself but will come back in the next time. Am very happy with the season cause you're happy whenever you contribute for the team. And everyone's doing well. Am happy about Hasaranga's form, he's like a brother to me.

LSG vs RR 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Devdutt Padikkal (RR) 39 off 18 deliveries with a strike rate of 216.7

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Deepak Hooda (LSG) - 92 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Marcus Stoinis (LSG) - 2 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Trent Boult (RR) 2 for 9 in three overs in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Trent Boult (RR)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Prasidh Krishna (RR) clocked the fastest delivery

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Yashasvi Jaiswal - 6 fours

Player of the match: Trent Boult (RR)