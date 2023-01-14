Lucknow Super Giants showed faith in Kyle Mayers and he has delivered, says Pragyan Ojha

The star of the match for the Super Giants was West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers who displayed an all-round game to win it for his side in front of a packed Newlands.

He not only picked up the key wicket of Dewald Brevis but while chasing, gave the Super Giants an electrifying start by scoring 34 quick runs at a strike of almost 148.

Speaking on Mayers' performance on Match Centre Live, Viacom18 Sports expert former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha spoke highly about the Caribbean all-rounder and the potential that he brings to the table for every side he represents.

"That is the reason why he is even part of the sister franchise (Lucknow Super Giants) back in India. They believe in him, they let go off someone like Lewis and when you see, this is the potential that he promises, and he has delivered. He just took the bowlers on and look at the bowlers that he's taken on," said Ojha.

Ojha also expressed his views on the performance of Olly Stone, who despite his magical spell where he picked up four key wickets, could not take his team past the winning line.

"He got four crucial wickets and look at what the stages he got those wickets. Every time he has been given the ball, he made sure that he delivered for his captain. He knew their top 2 bowlers were not in the game, he wanted to deliver, and he did it. Unfortunately, he could not guarantee them a win, but he made sure that they were there and mind you because of his bowling that bonus point was not taken away by the opponents," Ojha added.

