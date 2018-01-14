India Vs South Africa: Ngidi thrilled by 'career-best' run-out on Test debut

Centurion, Jan 14: A delighted Lungi Ngidi reflected on the best moment of his young career to date after running out Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck on day two of the second Test with India.

Match Scorecard

Ngidi claimed his maiden Test wicket on Sunday when he had Parthiv Patel caught behind, as India were reduced to 183-5 in reply to South Africa's 335 all out.

However, the five-day debutant took greater pleasure from his part in an earlier dismissal, having pulled off a direct hit from mid-on to send Pujara back to the pavilion.

"The run-out is probably a career-best for me," said Ngidi in an end-of-day interview with SuperSport.

"I didn't think that I'd have such a special moment on my debut, so I'm very happy to have that."

Although he impressed en route to figures of 1-26 from nine overs, Ngidi revealed he had been affected by nerves as he prepared to bowl for the first time in Tests.

"I was very nervous. I thought my first ball, I wasn't going to let it go because I was holding it so tight," added the 21-year-old.

"I just got the feeling that this is my moment so I need to grab it with both hands, and I just started running in. I'm just very happy that it went my way."

Prior to removing Parthiv, Ngidi came agonisingly close to claiming a hugely notable first scalp.

Virat Kohli, who top-scored for India with 85 not out, initially looked to be plumb lbw to the youngster when South Africa called for a review in the evening session. However, a thin inside edge was subsequently spotted and the tourists' skipper survived.

"He kept moving around the crease and stepping in front of the off stump, so I thought I'd maybe just shoot one in there and see if I could trap him lbw like the last Test where Vern got him," explained Ngidi.

"I thought I had him, but unfortunately he got a bit of bat on it."

Source: OPTA