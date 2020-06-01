Mahi's long orange hair was a disaster - Sakshi on Dhoni's hairstyle

MS Dhoni's iconic look, which earned him praise from former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, was a craze among youth during the early days of the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman's career before he decided to get rid of those coloured locks.

While it may have earned praise even across the border, Dhoni's wife Sakshi was never a fan of his orange-streaked locks, which won the hearts of millions of fans around the country and even across the world.

Sakshi, who agreed the long hair look suited Bollywood actor John Abraham, revealed Dhoni's long orange hair was nothing but a 'disaster' during a live chat with Chennai Super Kings presenter Rupha Ramani.

She also added that she wouldn't even have looked him if he had that long hair when they got married as she liked Dhoni with a short hart cut.

"Luckily, I did not see him (Dhoni) with long hair because If I had seen him with that orange long hair, I wouldn't even have looked at him. There has to be some aesthetics. It suited John but Mahi with long hair and orange colour on top of that was like a disaster," Sakshi said.

Sakshi had no second thought on picking the long orange hair look as Dhoni's worst hairstyle.

"Orange hair, but I saw that after I fell in love with him so that was fine. I was like thank God he met me with short hair," she said.

Sakshi also spoke on how she met the former India captain for the first time and it was not exactly like what they had shown in the movie.

"In movies you know how it is. The directors take the liberty for creativity sake and capture the audience

"The first time I met him was through a common friend and it was the last day of my internship at Taj and he seemed to be a very regular guy, like very normal.

"At the time, I didn't use to follow cricket that much those days. Obviously we knew Sachin Tendulkar, Dravid, Sourav Ganguly. We knew all those players.

"But I knew there was a 'Pahadi guy'. He has got long hair and he is a hulk. And my mom she was a fan of him and when I met him I told mumma that he doesn't have long hair he has got short hair," Sakshi said.

Dhoni married Sakshi in 2010 and the couple have an adorable daughter named Ziva, who is five years old.