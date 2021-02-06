Majumdar retained Bengal skipper for Vijay Hazare Trophy, Tiwary ruled out due to injury

Bengal, however, will miss their experienced middle-order batsman Manoj Tiwary, who is sidelined due to a knee injury. Under Majumdar, Bengal had crashed out of the group stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Bengal head coach Arun Lal, however, sounded upbeat and said one needs to "learn from the past and move on."

"You can't hold baggage of the previous years or the previous tournament. It's a dynamic game, you move on, you learn from your mistakes, losses and forget about it," Lal said on the sidelines of their practice session at the Jadavpur University second campus ground here.

"We are preparing very hard for the next."

Bengal are clubbed alongside Services, Jammu and Kashmir, Saurashtra, Haryana, Chandigarh in Group E and their matches will be played here.