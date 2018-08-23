Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu ensure India B, A wins over South Africa A, Australia A

Batting first, South Africa A were 231 all out in 47.3 overs. Senuran Muthusamy top-scored with a 55 and he was ably supported by Farhaan Behardien (43) in the match played at Alur, 40 kilometers from here. In reply, India B chased down the target with 27 balls to spare as they reached 214 for five before the skies opened up, forcing the umpires to declare the result by applying D-L method.

In a low scoring affair, @krunalpandya24's vital 49 run knock bailed India 'A' out of trouble and helped them defeat Australia 'A' with a bonus point🌟#CricketMeriJaan #INDAvAUSA #QuadrangularSeries pic.twitter.com/ruNSNreczz — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 23, 2018

Prasidh Krishna bagged four wickets for 49 and leggie Shreyas Gopal claimed three wickets for 42 in 10 overs. Sidharth Kaul, Navdeep Saini and Deepak Hooda chipped in with one wicket each.

India B started the chase by losing two wickets when the score was just 22 runs, but Shubnam Gill (42) and Pandey stitched 88 runs partnership for the third wicket. Kedar Jadhav (23) and Ishan Kishan (24) were dismissed by Sisanda Magala and Muthusamy, but not before they had brought the team in sight of a victory. Dane Paterson claimed two wickets for South Africa B and Tabraiz Shamshi, Muthusamu and Magala bagged one each.

At the Chinnaswamy Stadium here, Australia A batted first after winning the toss and were dismissed for 151 in the 32nd over, giving enough time for India A team to face 10 overs before lunch. India A reached the target, riding on Rayudu's resilient half century. He was ably supported by Krunal Pandya, who scored 49 runs. The duo shared a match-winning 109 runs for the fifth wicket off 142 deliveries after India A lost captain Shreyas Iyer and were struggling at 29 for 4.

Bahubali Rayudu continues his splendid form. From 29-4 to Victory, Man of the match winning performance for India A against Australia A. 🙌💛@RayuduAmbati #WhistlePodu #QuadrangularSeries pic.twitter.com/gHdhUHI4xq — Whistle Podu Army - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) August 23, 2018

Pandya was caught at slips by Peter Handscomb off Ashton Agar when India needed 14 runs to win the match from 79 balls.

Earlier, Mohammad Siraj and Krishnappa Gowtham bagged seven wickets among themselves as India A dismissed Australia A for 151. Siraj, who was the star performer in the recently concluded unofficial 'Test' series against South Africa A, returned with four for 68. Gowtham, on the other end, bagged three wickets for 31 in 10 overs as Australian batsmen could not negotiate the turn and bounce he was extracting from the wicket.

Austalia A team which includes Khawaja, Short, Handscomb, Head & Renshaw surrendered to #IndiaA team bowlers for just 151 in the 5th match of #quadrangularseries.



Mohammed Siraj & Krishnapa Gowtham picked impressive 4/68 & 31/3 in their respective 10 overs. #INDAvAUSA — CricIndeed (@CricIndeed) August 23, 2018

Siraj picked wickets of opener Darcy Short (15), Alex Carey (7), Michael Neser (16) and Jhye Richardson (1), while Gowtham dismissed Travis Head (28), Mathew Renshaw (7) and Peter Handscomb (2).

Other wicket-takers were medium pacers Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed and left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya, who all claimed one wicket each.