Manish Pandey wedding: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma wish India cricketer, Ashritha Shetty a lifetime of beautiful moments

|
Kohli wishes Manish a lifetime of beautiful moments
Kohli took to his Twitter handle to wish the newly married couple and congratulated his teammate for starting a new chapter in his life.
"Congratulations Pandey Ji. Wish you both a lifetime of beautiful moments and happiness. God bless you both," Kohli wrote on his Twitter handle.
|
Rohit wishes Manish for his 'best innings'
India limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma also took to his Twitter handle and greeted his fellow teammate.
"Wish you both all the happiness in the world. Trust me this will be your best innings 😉 @im_manishpandey," tweeted Rohit.
|
Manish led Karnataka to SMAT win
The night before his wedding, Manish led his state team Karnataka to their second consecutive title win in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
In a nail-biting encounter against Southern rivals Tamil Nadu, Manish led his team from the front and scored a match-winning fifty. Karnataka won the match by a margin of just 1 one.
The cricketer drove from Surat to Mumbai in the night itself after celebrating the win with his teammates.
Talking about the new journey in his life, the stylish middle-order batsman, during the post-match presentation in the Syed Mushtaq Ali final, said: "Looking forward to the India series, but before that, there is another important series for me, I am getting married tomorrow."