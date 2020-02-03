Cricket
Manjrekar says India under Kohli reminds him of Imran's Pakistan

By

Bengaluru, February 3: Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar says India under Virat Kohli reminded him of the Pakistan team led by Imran Khan for their strong-self belief and ability to win matches when destined for defeat.

After winning the first four matches under the leadership of Kohli, team India led by Rohit Sharma completed a 5-0 T20I series whitewash of New Zealand on Sunday (February 2).

And after the final T20 International in Mount Maunganui, which India won by seven runs, the cricketer turned commentator took to social media to draw comparisons between Kohli and Imran.

"India under Virat in NZ reminds me of Pakistan under Imran. Strong self belief as a team. Pakistan under Imran found different ways of winning matches, often from losing positions. That only happens when the self belief is strong," Manjrekar tweeted.

Manjrekar also heaped praise on K L Rahul, who has taken over the wicket-keeping duty, for his impressive showing off late.

"Find of the T20 series in NZ for me is the ''batsman keeper'' K L Rahul. Absolutely brilliant!

Majrekar also had words of encouragement for Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson.

"Samson & Pant... the next batting brigade of India obviously have the skill & the power game they just need to infuse a small dose of Virat's batting ''smarts'' (mind) into their game," Manjrekar wrote.

The victory at the Bay Oval saw India stretch their record for most successive T20I wins with their eighth win in a row, bettering the previous three instances when they won seven successive matches.

Kohli is the most successful Test captain in Indian cricket history, winning 11 consecutive series at home and has led them to the top of the ICC rankings.

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 14:57 [IST]
