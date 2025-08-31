Why are Asia Cup 2025 Matches Pushed back in UAE? What is the new Start Time?

Manoj Tiwary takes massive dig at MS Dhoni amid BCCI call reports for India mentor role

The BCCI has reportedly extended an offer to former India captain MS Dhoni to join the national team as a mentor ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

However, former cricketer and current Shibpur MLA Manoj Tiwary humorously questioned whether Dhoni has even "picked up the phone" to respond to the offer.

MS Dhoni, who famously captained India to three major ICC titles-the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy-retired from international cricket in 2020. Nevertheless, he continues to play in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings, where he remains a significant influence.

Known for his private nature, Dhoni is often described as hard to reach outside the cricket field. Taking a playful jab at this, Manoj Tiwary told ANI, "Woh phone uthaye hain na? Jahaan tak mujhe pataa hain phone pe milna bohot mushkil hai woh! Message ka reply bhi milta bohot kam hai. Bohot players apne samay main kahaa bhi hai. Pataa nahi woh reply kya karenge... woh message padhenge ki nahi padhenge. (Has he picked up the phone? As far as I know, getting to him on phone is very difficult. Also he almost never replies to messages as many players have told it. Don't know whether he will reply, or even if he will read the message or not)"

That said, Dhoni's path to becoming the Indian team's mentor is not without complications. Gautam Gambhir, who is still India's three-format head coach, has a historically mixed relationship with Dhoni, raising questions about whether the duo can collaborate effectively for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

While the BCCI has not officially confirmed Dhoni's involvement, the prospect of "Captain Cool" mentoring India at another World Cup has already generated excitement.

Reports suggest that the BCCI offered Dhoni a comprehensive mentorship role spanning the men's, women's, and junior teams, believing his leadership could nurture future stars. However, Dhoni may decline the offer if Gambhir remains the head coach, given their past differences. At 44, Dhoni is focused on preparing for what might be his final season with Chennai Super Kings. Gambhir, on the other hand, has already led India to a Champions Trophy victory, but it remains to be seen how these two icons might work together should Dhoni decide to accept the mentorship role.