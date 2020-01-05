Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Marcus Stoinis fined for homophobic slur during Big Bash League

By Pti

Melbourne, January 5: Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was Sunday (January 5) slapped with a hefty fine after directing a homophobic slur at Kane Richardson during a domestic Twenty20 Big Bash League game.

The Melbourne Stars player apologised after being found guilty of breaching Cricket Australia's code of conduct and penalised AUD 7,500 (USD 5,200).

"I got caught in the moment and took it too far," Stoinis said of the incident during the clash with cross-town rivals Melbourne Renegades on Saturday (January 4).

"I realised immediately I was in the wrong and I apologise to Kane and to the umpires.

"I did the wrong thing and accept responsibility for my actions. The standards are there for a reason and I accept the penalty."

The incident comes six weeks after fast bowler James Pattinson, currently playing for Australia in the third Test against New Zealand in Sydney, was banned for player abuse, also reportedly a homophobic slur.

His penalty -- a one-match suspension which ruled him out of the first Test against Pakistan -- was harsher as it was his third code of conduct breach in the past 18 months.

"The behaviour in this matter falls short of the standards we expect and we have acted accordingly," Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's head of integrity and security said of the Stoinis fine.

He only referred to the matter as "personal abuse of a player", although the Cricket Australia website characterised it as a homophobic slur.

"There is no place for it in the game," added Carroll.

More MARCUS STOINIS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ESP 2 - 2 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, January 5, 2020, 9:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue