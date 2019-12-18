Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Maxwell is a three-dimensional player, will return to squad soon: Finch

By Pti
Glenn Maxwell

Melbourne, December 18: Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch has backed all-rounder Glenn Maxwell to make a comeback to the national team soon, saying that a "three-dimensional" cricketer like him can't be kept out for long.

Facing mental health issues, Maxwell took a short break from the game in October this year but recently made himself available for the tour of India. He was, however, not picked and Marnus Labuschagne got his first call-up following his outstanding form in Test cricket.

Finch said the door isn't shut for any player who was not picked for the short India trip early next year. The team will play three ODIs starting January 14.

New coach, debutant Labuschagne headline Australia's ODI squad to tour India

"Obviously he'll (Maxwell) be disappointed, like everyone who missed out is but at the end of the day he just hasn't got the runs required of a top order player in one-day cricket recently," Finch told 'Cricket Australia'.

"No doubt he'll be back. He's a gun. A three-dimensional player that can have such a huge impact. It's just a matter of time, he'll get some runs and be right back up there in the frame again," he added.

Maxwell, 31, had failed to score a half-century in his last 10 ODI innings for Australia.

The all-rounder will make his return to cricket when he leads Melbourne Stars in Friday's KFC Big Bash League match against Brisbane Heat on the Gold Coast.

Maxwell will return for BBL 2019-20 season with Melbourne Stars after break for mental health

Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh and off-spinner Nathan Lyon, Nathan Lyon were also ignored for the tour while Jason Behrendorff is injured.

But the Australia skipper said the door isn't shut for anyone. He said Ahston Agar was picked ahead of experienced Lyon as the selectors wanted to try the spin bowling all-rounder in Indian conditions.

"(Lyon) can still play a future part. We saw the way he bowled in the World Cup when he got his opportunity," Finch said.

I was mentally and physically ruined - Maxwell reveals reason for break

"Just probably a change in our approach to the spinning all-rounder in Agar as opposed to the medium-pace all-rounder, that's probably where someone had to drop out and unfortunately that was Nath (Lyon).

"At the end of the day it still comes down to picking the best side to win. Probably a slightly different structure to how we did it last time but still very happy with how it looks," Finch added.

More GLENN MAXWELL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BVB 3 - 3 RBL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 12:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue