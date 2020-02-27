Mayank Agarwal, Ishant Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant face Twitter wrath

New Zealand crushed India by 10 wickets to take 1-0 lead in the first of the two-Test series in Wellington on Monday (February 24).

Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors with five wickets in the first innings, while Agarwal top-scored in the match with a total of 92 runs from the two innings.

Sharma and Agarwal took to Twitter on Wednesday (Febraury 26) to share pictures of their travel diary and one picture which included India captain Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant received some rage.

"Straight outta Wellington." tweeted Mayank.

Soon after the duo posted the pictures, fans started trolling them as one fan asked them to focus on their game rather than posing for pictures, while another drew comparison of the players on the pitch and off it.

"Stop posing and start playing," a fan tweeted.

Stop posing and start playing — suresh raju (@sureshraju8899) February 26, 2020

Another fan tweeted: "Stop roaming, practise n play good cricket..u have not gone there for shopping."

Stop roaming, practise n play good cricket..u have not gone there for shopping — Arunkumar B (@Arunkum15483182) February 26, 2020

While another joined in by tweeting: "90's team pose on pitch vs 20's team pose only on internet."

90’s team pose on pitch vs 20’s team pose only on internet. — Bhavin (@MSD07fan) February 26, 2020

"We need a win, and not stylish walk poses," posted another fan.

We need win n not stylish walk n poses — Rajkrishna Alle (@RajkrishnaAlle) February 26, 2020

Mayank and co will now look to bounce back when they take to field in Christchurch for the second Test, which starts on Saturday (February 29).