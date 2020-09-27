Mayank Agarwal of Rajasthan Royals reveals secret behind his hundred against Kings Xi Punjab

Mayank Agarwal became the second fastest Indian to reach hundred in the IPL but beyond the numbers the century underlined the growth of him as a batsman fit to all formats of the game.

Till IPL 2020, Mayank has not had a great IPL but he dropped hints of change this year with a hundred in the third match of the season itself. Mayank had also made a fifty in Kings XI's opening match against Delhi Capitals.

So, what has changed in him? "I believe in myself more this year. I am calmer, I am giving myself more time than I would in the previous IPLs. Where do I get that confidence? From a lot of hard work and sweat in the nets," said Mayank Agarwal to host broadcasters Star Sports Networks.

However, Mayank admitted that the knock was not as easy as it seemed. "You have to give yourself some time before you get going. It is not as easy as it seems. The pitch was holding up a bit, but it is one of those days when you are striking well," he said.

Former England captain Kevin Pitersen too lauded Mayank for playing a quality innings. Pietersen while doing commentary for Star also lauded Kings XI skipper KL Rahul for allowing Mayank to take most of the strike.

"I respect Rahul for that. He is coming off a hundred in the last game but here he was telling Mayank, "play, play, take strike." It is the mark of a good captain," said Pietersen.

Mayank and Rahul, who made a fifty, shared a massive hundred-run partnership that led Kings XI Punjab past the 200-run mark and Nicholas Pooran finished the innings strongly with a flurry of boundaries.