Mayank Agarwal, R Sridhar share fitness tips during the stay at home time

Agarwal posted a series of pictures of him working out in the lawn and at home, doing strength training exercises. "#TeamIndia opener @mayankcricket giving us fitness goals from home," the BCCI said in a tweet with the photos.

India's fielding coach R Sridhar was also seen giving his boys fitness tips from home. In a video shared on Instagram by the Indian cricket team's official handle, Sridhar was seen doing ab exercises.

India's home series with South Africa was postponed even after the Proteas touching base in India and the first of the three ODIs being washed out in Dharamshala. The Indian Premier League (IPL) was also pushed back till April 15 in the wake of the outbreak which has gripped the world.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma had issued a joint appeal for self-isolation to combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, which has left the world in disarray. Kohli and Anushka posted a video on Twitter, urging everyone to stay at home, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation to advocate self-isolation.

"We all know we are going through a very difficult time," Kohli said. "And the only way to stop the spread of Coronavirus is by acting together," urged Anushka. As they took turns to speak, Kohli said, "We are staying at home for our safety and for everyone else's."

Anushka followed, by suggesting that, "...you should do it too to prevent the further spread of the virus." "Let's make it safe for us and everyone else by self-isolation," said Kohli while Anushka concluded with," stay at home and stay healthy."

A number of sports personalities have come forward in spreading the message to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected people worldwide.