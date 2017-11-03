Mayank Agarwal scores triple hundred. Karnataka close in on win

Pune, November 3: Karnataka inched closer to their third successive win in the Ranji Trophy Group 'A' after Mayank Agarwal made a triple hundred against Maharashtra in Pune on Friday (November 4).

Karnataka faced little trouble after resuming from their overnight 461 for two. Mayank Agarwal, overnight 219, went ahead and completed his maiden triple hundred in first class cricket (304 n.o., 494b, 28x4, 4x6).

Karun Nair, who remained unbeaten on 56, completed a hundred 116 (256b, 13x4) as Karnataka declared their innings closed at 628 for five for an overall lead of 383 runs.

Welcome to the 300’s club Mayank Agarwal👏🏽🍾 Big up yourself, you beauty!! 🤙🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/nuAsT4mpXm — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) November 3, 2017

At close, Maharashtra were reduced to 135 for four with the hosts still 248 runs behind and a victory might not be too far away for the former champions on the final day.

Agarwal became the third Karnataka batsman after Karun and K L Rahul to score a triple hundred in first-class cricket. Karun has triple hundreds in both Test and Ranji Trophy.

Karun had made his Test triple hundred against England in Chennai in 2016. Earlier, he touched the magical figure in the Ranji Trophy final against Tamil Nadu in 2015 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Rahul's triple hundred came against Uttar Pradesh in the 2014-15 season.