Media-Trained, They Never Did! Ashwin Slams Men's Team As India Women Celebrate World Cup Victory With Legends

Ashwin Slams Men's Team As India Women Celebrate World Cup Victory With Legends By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 10:16 [IST]

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has lavished praise on the Indian women's cricket team for their heartfelt celebration following their historic ICC Women's World Cup 2025 triumph - while also taking a subtle dig at the men's team for never doing something similar.

A day after Harmanpreet Kaur's side lifted their maiden World Cup title with a 52-run win over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Ashwin shared his thoughts on his YouTube channel, calling the gesture of celebrating with former greats "unbelievably good."

The emotional post-match scenes featured Indian legends Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, and Anjum Chopra - all part of the commentary panel - joining the current team on the field. The players handed over the trophy to their seniors, celebrating with tears, laughter, and dance as generations of Indian women's cricket united in one frame.

Ashwin was deeply moved by the moment. "The entire Indian team gave the trophy to Mithali Raj," he said. "Why did they do it? I am actually taking my hat out. The Indian men's team never did it. They only say it sometimes in front of the media because they are media-trained. But I have not seen them give credit to the previous generations. What I have seen is discussions about 'my generation's team is better than yours'. But this women's team, Anjum Chopra was there, Mithali Raj was there, they gave the trophy to them in delight, telling them that the seeds that you sprinkled and watered are the seeds that are standing as winners today. I found that fascinating, unbelievably good."

The veteran spinner added that the gesture reflected the women's team's awareness of the legacy they represent and the decades of effort that led to this crowning moment. "Today's win is not of today's alone. It has been a work of 25 years, probably three decades... That's why I find this women's team amazing. They have got everything on the right track. When you win, you are on a real high, and still you remember to celebrate the previous generations of cricketers who were there in the dressing room. They did that at that moment, not after somebody asked you to," Ashwin further said.

Ashwin's words highlight how the Women in Blue's humility and gratitude have set a powerful example - one that even the men's team could take a cue from.