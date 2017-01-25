Meet the sportspersons who won Padma Shri awards for year 2017

New Delhi, Jan 25: India's captain Virat Kohli and seven other sports persons were on Wednesday (January 25) confered the prestigious Padma Shri award, country's 4th highest civilian honour.

India captain Virat Kohli chosen for Padma Shri award

The 28-year-old Kohli has made it to the list of 75 Padma Shri award winners this year. The awardees list was announced on Wednesday by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Kohli was joined by Rio Paralympics gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu, Rio Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik and Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik for bringing laurels to the nation at the world's biggest sporting event.