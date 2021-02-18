MI Team 2021 Players List: Complete list of Mumbai Indians players with price in IPL 2021

Cricket
By
Chennai, February 18: Defending champions Mumbai Indians entered the IPL 2021 auction with a meagre purse of Rs 15 lakh after retaining the core unit ahead of the auction. The only big time player release was that of veteran Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga.

The Mumbai side stay under the radar without making any big purchases. Their biggest buy was Aussie pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile, who was bought back at Rs 5 crore.

They also purchased veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla for Rs 2.4 crore as a back-up for young leggie Rahul Chahar. But the most awaited buy came when they acquired Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Arjun had made his senior Mumbai side debut earlier this year during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after playing for the team in junior ranks.

Players retained: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan.

Players released: Lasith Malinga, Sherfane Rutherford, Nathan Coulter Nile, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Digvijay Deshmukh.

Players bought from auction: Adam Milne: Rs 3.20 crore, Nathan Coulter Nile: Rs 5 crore, Piyush Chawla: Rs 2.4 crore, James Neesham: Rs 50 lakh, Yudhvir Charak: Rs 20 lakhs, Marco Jansen: Rs 20 lakh, Arjun Tendulkar: Rs 20 lakh.

Story first published: Thursday, February 18, 2021, 20:25 [IST]
