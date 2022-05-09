MI vs KKR IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

After being invited to bat, Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana guided KKR to a defendable 165/9, despite a brilliant fifer from Jasprit Bumrah. While the first innings was a story of two halves, the chase belonged to the Knights.

With skipper Rohit Sharma walking off after a controversial dismissal for just 2, the Mumbai Indians struggled to build partnerships. Ishan Kishan scored a patient half-century, but it went in vain as KKR bowled out MI for 113 in 17.3 overs.

While the Knights picked up their fifth win of the season, MI fell to ninth loss this season.

Earlier, after being sent into bat, Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a sizzling start as Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane put up the strongest opening stand for the Knights this season.

While Rahane was content playing second fiddle, Venkatesh hammered the ball around the park as the duo stitched a whopping 60 off 34 deliveries.

Kumar Kartikeya handed MI the breakthrough, removing both openers. Though Nitish Rana took over charge from Venkatesh, the second half of the first innings belong to only one man - Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah turned in his best figures. Andre Russell was the first of Bumrah's wickets, as the KKR line-up collapsed. Bumrah removed Russell (9) and Nitish Rana (43) to reduce KKR to 139/5.

The 18th over saw Bumrah bowl his best T20 over yet, as he bowled a maiden over and picked up three wickets to reduce KKR to 156/8. The final over saw Bumrah give away just one run as he turned in superb figures of 5/10 to restrict Knights to 165/9.

The win saw Knights move up to seventh on the points table and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from MI vs KKR IPL 2022 match:

Shreyas Iyer (Winning Captain): Yes definitely! If you see the matches we lost, specially the last game, we lost by big margins, so this win was important. We got off to a great start in the powerplay, even Nitish despite a slow start, he took off. The wicket was difficult for the new batsman to get going.(Changes) It is really difficult, cause I was also in that position once. We discussed with the coaches and obviously the CEO is also involved. But they're very supportive. I'm very happy as a captain the way we came up and played with good vibe and energy. It was a comprehensive win, as we did well in all three departments. The previous games haven't been well, but today's win was comprehensive. I'm not satisfied but I want to keep up with the same momentum to come back strong in the other games.

Rohit Sharma (Losing Captain): We would take that total anyday. It was a par score on this pitch. Bumrah was special. Disappointed with the way we batted. Poor show with the bat. That's been the story for us - consistent performance from both department missing. We're playing our fourth game here so we know what to expect from a pitch like that. There were a few balls that took off, but that happens. We know seam bowlers will get help, but we didn't bat well, didn't get partnerships and that was something missing from our side today. Looking at how they batted in the first 10 overs, I think they were 100 in the first 10 or 11 overs, but the way we came back was brilliant. Great effort from Bumrah and the entire bowling unit. The consistent performance has been missing. We couldn't do it today.

Jasprit Bumrah (Player of the Match): It's good to contribute, but the main thing is to win. It is the way it is. Good I got wickets and contributed, so happy with that. I don't look at numbers, I just follow the process. Came into the tournament on the back of a good outing. I've been trying to help the team in whatever way I can - bowl economically or take wickets. (Season) We need to take the learnings from this season and learn from our mistakes and execute it next year. (During the mid innings break: Bumrah said): Ya, it was a good day! When things are going in your way its important to stay in the present and not overdo it. Whenever you make an impact - wickets or dot balls - and you help the team it gives me a lot of satisfaction. Very happy I could contribute today. I don't go with a fixed mindset. I practice in every situation. I prepare myself with everything so I can contribute wherever I bowl. Southee is a bowler and he expected it, but I felt that was the best option. Good on him that he dug it out. I wanted to use the bouncer more due to the big side boundaries.

Venkatesh Iyer: Ya it was good. I was dropped for a couple of games. But coming back and opening the innings was good. Most important thing is that we won, irrespective of how you've done. It's important to contribute. Whether I bowl or bat or field at key positions, I need to contribute. For me, fielding is important and so is bowling. I didn't get too many overs but I should do the job the captain needs me to do. (Batting) It has always been aggression. Irrespective of the strike rate. You always have to maximise those six overs, especially with the kind of middle order we have, it's important to get the strong start.

MI vs KKR 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) 43 runs off 24 deliveries with a strike rate of 179.17

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 171 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) - 4 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) 43 off 24 in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Ishan Kishan (MI) - 5 fours

Player of the match: Jasprit Bumrah (MI)