MI vs LSG IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

IPL 2022: MI vs LSG, Highlights: Rahul slams ton as Super Giants hand Mumbai Indians sixth straight loss

After being sent into bat, Rahul, playing in his 100th IPL match struck an unbeaten century off just 60 deliveries. After openers Rahul and Quinton de Kock handed LSG a strong start, Manish Pandey and Rahul set Lucknow on course for a strong total. While de Kock and Rahul stitched together an opening stand of 52 off 33, Rahul and Pandey put up the highest partnership for LSG.

Pandey (38 off 29) and Rahul put up a partnership of 72 off 47. The skipper, who struck his second century against Mumbai Indians, scored the bulk of the runs to guid Lucknow to a strong total of 199/4.

With a tough ask on the board, the MI openers once again got off to a shaky start. MI's frustations continued as Avesh Khan removed skipper Rohit Sharma for just 6 off 7, to reduce MI to 16/1 in 2.4 overs.

Dewald Brevis once again came to Mumbai's rescue with a 13-ball 31 runs cameo. But Avesh picked up his second as MI's chase faltered. MI's big bucks buy Ishan Kishan failed to impress. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma steadied the ship with a 64 off 48 partnership.

But despite a useful knock from SKY (37 off 27) and a fighting cameo from Kieron Pollard (25 off 14) and Jaydev Unadkat (14 off 6) Mumbai once again failed to chase it down as they fell to their sixth straight loss of the season.

While Mumbai remain winless and are languishing at the bottom of the table, Lucknow now have four wins from six games and are placed second on the points table.



Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match:

KL Rahul (Winning Captain & Player of the match): It's a special day and a special hundred. The pitch was good and I made the most of it. Day games without dew are different, the bowlers were really clear and we need to be clear with the plans. That's the takeaway from our wins. The batters need to settle in and not collapse. (Things to improve) The batters haven't done well in the powerplay at times. Also, keeping the opposition quiet early in their innings would help. I don't look at oppositions differently, they are a champion side that's competitive. But I don't do much different. We have played well, we need to be humble and keep learning. The team is brilliant and I enjoy spending time with them, creating a team that was comfortable was something we looked for in the auction.

Rohit Sharma (Losing Captain): Hard to point out a particular situation. Chasing a total like that you need partnerships. Not building partnerships cost us, it was not a moment. We tried to put the team before the individual, so we tried to keep the key bowlers in the back-end but it did not workout, despite him bowling well. The others need to pull up their socks. We try and find combinations and playing XIs that work but we can't do it after losses. It depends on the opposition but losses make it difficult. Sometimes, the opposition's game must be applauded, as was the case with Rahul. If I know what's going wrong, I'd correct it but it's not coming off. But I do take responsibility. I will look to use my experience and we hope to come back again as a team too.

Marcus Stoinis (LSG): It was a great game with a lot of twists after we thought we had it. I was looking at the scores at the end and can't say I was fully willing to bowl. KL controlled the innings, he stood up well. Quinton got us off to a flier and the others chipped in. So far, so good. Limited meetings help me, the players are building well in a relaxed environment. We have to figure things out, it was different today from the last game. I'm okay to do with whatever's asked of me. It was closer than expected, we've had a few close games but fighting till the end and winning them will count.

MI vs LSG 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Dewald Brevis 31 off 13 deliveries with a strike rate of 238/46

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: KL Rahul (LSG)

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: KL Rahul (LSG) - 5 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Dewald Brevis (MI) 31 in 13 in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: KL Rahul (LSG)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Dushmantha Chameera (LSG) clocked the fastest delivery of 146.4km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: KL Rahul (LSG) - 9 fours

Player of the match: KL Rahul (LSG)