Michael Vaughan started too early for Bristol ODI but eventually, it was a field day for him

The former England captain makes use of the social media in a way that earns him more followers. He is vocal on the platform and speaks on matters from a constructive and funny point of view. On Tuesday, the fans got to see it again.

England are currently playing Pakistan in a limited-over series at home. After winning the one-off T20I by 7 wickets and the second ODI in Southampton by 12 runs, the two teams met for the third game in Bristol. The previous match was a day affair starting at 11 am and Vaughan, who was set to visit the venue for the third game as well, mistook it to be a day game as well. He started at 6 am from his place for the match but after coming halfway, he realised that the game was a day-night one and would start only at 1 pm!

The former England batsman tweeted about his planning gone awry, saying in his familiar funny style: “Nothing like setting off for Bristol at 6am for an 11am start to realise halfway the game starts at 1pm !!! #OnOn !!! #ENGvPAK.”

Nothing like setting off for Bristol at 6am for an 11am start to realise halfway the game starts at 1pm !!! #OnOn !!! #ENGvPAK — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 14, 2019

Vaughan later enjoyed the game in Bristol to the hilt as England completed an incredible chase of 359 runs look a cakewalk. Powered by Jonny Bairstow’s 93-ball 128, the Three Lions overhauled Pakistan’s mammoth score of 358 for 9 with more than five overs to spare. He had his funny take on England’s win as well, saying they chased down 359 runs in 45 overs “with a cigar in the mouth”.

So England chase 359 in 45 overs with a cigar in the mouth !!!!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 14, 2019

Very true .. but you could also highlight how good the England players strike the ball !!!! 😜 https://t.co/kN5g2haZIQ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 15, 2019

Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh also pointed out factors like small ground, fast outfield and good pitch which made it easy for the batsmen. The analysis perhaps dissatisfied the nationalist in Vaughan who replied to Waugh saying he could also highlight the striking capacity of the England batsmen.

With first ODI getting washed out, England have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and it will be a tremendous boost for them ahead of their opener in the World Cup on May 30.

We, however, hope that Vaughan doesn't sacrifice his sleep and leaves home early again on May 19 when the two sides meet in the fifth ODI -- a day game in Leeds.