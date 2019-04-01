Arthur: In-form Australia can win World Cup

Australia completed a 5-0 whitewash of Arthur's Pakistan thanks to Sunday's 20-run victory in the fifth and final ODI in Dubai.

Usman Khawaja (98), captain Aaron Finch (53), Shaun Marsh (61) and Glenn Maxwell (70) starred as Australia reached 327 for seven, with Pakistan limited to 307 for seven from their 50 overs.

Australia have now won eight consecutive ODI matches and Arthur backed his former team to make a splash at the World Cup, which gets underway in May.

"I definitely think they are . They're travelling really well," Arthur said. "All the final jigsaw parts are coming together nicely.

"Australia look a very, very good side They will be a threat at the World Cup ... I think there's up to seven teams that can win the World Cup."

Steve Smith and David Warner are available for selection having served 12-month bans for their roles in last year's ball-tampering scandal.

Pat Cummins has been rested ahead of the showpiece tournament, while fellow paceman Mitchell Starc is hoping to be fit.

"You get Warner and Smith back, you put Starc and Cummins back into that line-up. It's pretty formidable," added Arthur, whose Pakistan were led by Haris Sohail's century.