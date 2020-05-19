Mickey Arthur guides budding cricketers during webinar conducted by Delhi Capitals

The two-hour long webinar saw over 850 participants from around the world take part in an interactive session with the experienced Mickey Arthur, along with Jagrit Anand, current Head of DC Academies.

The webinar was moderated by Sam Kachru from the Cross Border Cricket and saw the participating audience of young cricketers, coaches and parents from countries including India, England, South Africa, Kenya, UAE, USA, Italy, etc. ask questions on a variety of topics.

During the session, Anand was seen speaking about the DC Academies, the progress of current players, and Delhi Capitals’ overall plans to recruit the best talent from around the world, irrespective of their nationalities.

Whereas, former South African coach Arthur spoke about topics ranging from importance of technique at the highest level, to the basics required at the grassroots level. During the session, Arthur also said that he believes “hard work, dedication, and the will to win are the three keys to success.”

Speaking on the initiative by the Delhi Capitals, 51-year-old Arthur said it was important for coaches to be able to interact with young players and their parents alike.

“If you are a professional coach, I think it is really important to be able to have that conversation with the young player, and their families, to make them understand what you want from them, and to make sure that the player buys into your philosophy, and understands his role very clearly,” said Mickey Arthur.

“Ultimately, everything is about the player and through such initiatives, we will be able to help so many budding players from around the world,” he added.

Meanwhile, being a former domestic player himself, Anand said he understands the requirements of young players and wants to ensure they get the best facilities and guidance.

“Our vision at Delhi Capitals is to provide a perfect platform to young players from around the world. We want them to believe that they can one day have the chance to represent DC in the IPL, and for that to happen, we have been helping players and their parents in charting out plans for themselves, which eventually can lead them to playing at DC with the best possible training facilities and coaches,” he said.

“We’ve focused on developing a stronger core which has also meant that we have been able to produce more than 30 national level players. What we want is for an 11-year-old talented child to have a clear path towards becoming a top-level international cricketer,” Anand added.

On Monday, Arthur was also a part of the ICC Cricket Committee meeting as the Full Member Team Coach Representative, where various decisions were taken by the ICC including prohibition on the use of saliva on the ball given the current circumstances.